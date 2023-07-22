GoFundMe started for victims of Lacy Lakeview apartment fire

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KWTX) - GoFundMe pages have been started for the three victims that died in the Lacy Lakeview apartment fire.

Firefighters first responded to a call at 11:20 p.m. on July 16 after a fire broke out at unit #3 at the apartment located at 115 Faye Drive.

Marshall Burns, Kristopher Rowe, and Lacresia Vanya all lost their lives as a result of the fire. Four other people were left injured from the fire.

About 30 people have been displaced after the fire burned 16 units.

Acacia Adams has been charged in the deadly fire and is being held at McLennan County Jail on a $300,000 bond.

The GoFundMe’s below are intended to raise money for the victim’s funeral or memorial cost.

