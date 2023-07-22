Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Kershaw throwing to hitters next while moving closer to return for Dodgers

All-Star left-hander Clayton Kershaw is getting closer to his return for the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw stands in the dugout during the first inning of a baseball...
Los Angeles Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw stands in the dugout during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP)
By STEPHEN HAWKINS
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — All-Star left-hander Clayton Kershaw is expected to face hitters in a simulated game Monday and could return for the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers as early as next weekend.

The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner, who hasn't pitched since June 27 because of left shoulder soreness, threw a bullpen session Friday before the Dodgers opened a three-game series at the AL West-leading Texas Rangers.

“It was upwards of 40 pitches, really good, competitive 'pen,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

Roberts said Kershaw (10-4, MLB-best 2.55 ERA) won't make a rehab start before returning to the active roster.

“I think for me, I think for all of us, it’s either going to be two sim games and kind of add another inning, or after that sim game (Monday) then he’s activated,” the manager said.

The latest bullpen came three days after Kershaw had a session of more than 30 pitches in Baltimore. Roberts said he was happy with the progress, and said "everyone seems to be impressed," including Kershaw and pitching coach Mark Prior.

Roberts said he expected the sim game Monday to be a three-inning situation against Dodgers hitters after they return home. That would be prior to the opener of a three-game series against Toronto. They have an off day after that series before opening a home set against Cincinnati next Friday.

The extended break could prove beneficial for the 35-year-old Kershaw as the Dodgers seek their 10th NL West title in 11 seasons.

“If he gets back and throws the way that we expect, it’s going to be a great break and it’ll be much needed,” Roberts said. "It’ll kind of be that reset to get him through October, so I think that’s why right now we’re just trying to be super cautious and do as much to sustaining health the rest of the way as he possibly can.”

Kershaw threw six scoreless innings at Colorado in his last game, which came a week after seven scoreless innings against the Angels. He was 4-0 with a 1.09 ERA in five starts in June.

The Dodgers placed Kershaw on the 15-day IL on July 3, a day after he was named to the All-Star team for the 10th time to match the most selections in franchise history. He attended the All-Star Game last week in Seattle even though he wasn't able to pitch.

The series in Texas marks the Dodgers' first games at Globe Life Field since winning the neutral-site 2020 World Series after they also won the NL Division Series and NL Championship Series there during the pandemic-impacted season. The stadium is only about 25 miles from Kershaw's home, where he is staying this weekend.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw works in the sixth inning of a baseball...
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw works in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(AP)
National League's Clayton Kershaw, of the Los Angeles Dodgers, speaks during an All-Star Game...
National League's Clayton Kershaw, of the Los Angeles Dodgers, speaks during an All-Star Game player availability, Monday, July 10, 2023, in Seattle. The All-Star Game will be played Tuesday, July 11. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)(AP)

Most Read

Reality TV star and Magnolia empire co-founder Chip Gaines
Magnolia co-founder Chip Gaines settles defamation countersuit out-of-court
Hotel Indigo incident
New Details: Man shoots, kills aggressor attacking three women in hotel
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
16 apartments deemed a total loss as cause remains under investigation.
Officials: 3 dead, 4 injured following Lacy Lakeview apartment fire
Abel Carlos Hidrago
Lacy Lakeview man shot in the forehead; murder suspect claimed it happened during struggle for pistol: affidavit

Latest News

Dallas Wings
Dallas hosts Los Angeles after Ogunbowale’s 25-point game
Texas Rangers
Dodgers meet the Rangers with 1-0 series lead
Houston Astros
Astros take on the Athletics following Tucker’s 3-home run game
Houston Astros
Kyle Tucker hits 3 HRs and drives in 4 runs as the Astros beat the Athletics 6-4
Texas Rangers
Dodgers beat Texas 11-5 in return to Globe Life Field, where they won 2020 World Series; Seager hurt