Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Mission Waco and the Waco Fire Department provide fans for those in need

By Kaity Kempf
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Mission Waco and the Waco Fire Department are helping people stay cool by donating fans to those who are struggling to stay cool.

So far Mission Waco has donated about 20 fans in collaboration with the fire department.

Last year Mission Waco held a fan drive with 125 fan donations. They hope to match or exceed last year’s success.

Anyone interested in donating fans or other items to Mission Waco can visit their website to check for suggested items to donate.

If people want to confirm what the current needs are for Mission Waco people can call them at 254-753-4900 or email them at office@missionwaco.org.

Mission Waco also accepts donations online here.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reality TV star and Magnolia empire co-founder Chip Gaines
Magnolia co-founder Chip Gaines settles defamation countersuit out-of-court
Hotel Indigo incident
New Details: Man shoots, kills aggressor attacking three women in hotel
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
16 apartments deemed a total loss as cause remains under investigation.
Officials: 3 dead, 4 injured following Lacy Lakeview apartment fire

Latest News

New Acting President of Texas A&M announced Friday
Mission Waco fan drive
Mission Waco fan drive
Slow progress on remodel of VA hospital in Marlin
Acting President General (Ret.) Mark A Welsh III.
New Acting President of Texas A&M announced Friday