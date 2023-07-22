Mission Waco and the Waco Fire Department provide fans for those in need

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Mission Waco and the Waco Fire Department are helping people stay cool by donating fans to those who are struggling to stay cool.

So far Mission Waco has donated about 20 fans in collaboration with the fire department.

Last year Mission Waco held a fan drive with 125 fan donations. They hope to match or exceed last year’s success.

Anyone interested in donating fans or other items to Mission Waco can visit their website to check for suggested items to donate.

If people want to confirm what the current needs are for Mission Waco people can call them at 254-753-4900 or email them at office@missionwaco.org.

Mission Waco also accepts donations online here.

