Texas boy finishes journey to visit all of the state’s Harley Davidson dealerships

Gaven Quirarte, 8, has a rare form of muscular dystrophy
In the span of 8 days Gaven Quirarte has traveled almost 3,700 miles on a Harley Davidson motorcycle to visit all of the Harley Davidson dealerships in the state of Texas.(Courtesy)
By Alex Fulton
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas is giving a warm welcome to 8-year-old Gaven Quirarte.

In the span of 8 days Gaven has traveled almost 3,700 miles on a Harley Davidson motorcycle to visit all of the Harley Davidson dealerships in the state of Texas.

On Saturday afternoon the journey finally ended at the Horny Toad Harley Davidson in Temple. The dealership made hot dogs, invited different motorcycle clubs and even made Gaven a gift basket full of Harley Davidson merchandise.

”We started in New Braunfels and worked our way over to Corpus, over to the border, Amarillo, Lubbock, all over the place,” Jeff Wyatt with Mile Monsters Inc.

Wyatt, along with a few other members of the nonprofit “Mile Monsters Inc” made Gaven’s wish come true.

”It was awesome,” Gaven told KWTX.

At the age of five Gaven was diagnosed with a rare form of muscular dystrophy called Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

”He’s the only one with his type of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy so we’re kind of writing the book with what’s to come,” Gaven’s mother Jessica Quirarte said.

Along the ride Mile Monsters Inc raised money to help Gaven’s family cover the medical expenses. In the end they raised over $6,000 for the cause.

”When we met the Mile Monsters it was a whole new realm,” Jessica said. “Gaven didn’t just gain monsters he gained a whole family.”

A film crew followed Gaven and Mile Monsters inc around on their journey. The team is working on a documentary that should be released by the end of this year.

Mile Monsters Inc is still accepting donations for Gaven via his GiveButter page.

