Vehicle crash at Fort Bliss in Texas kills 1 soldier and injures 5 others

The military says a solider has been killed and five others have been hurt in the crash of a tactical vehicle at Fort Bliss in Texas
(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FORT BLISS, Texas (AP) — A tactical vehicle crashed Friday at Fort Bliss in Texas, killing a soldier and injuring five others, the base reported.

The accident took place at about 9:30 a.m. in a base training area, authorities said.

The name of the dead soldier, the conditions of the injured and details of the accident weren't immediately released.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Soldier’s family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time,” Maj. Gen. James P. Isenhower III, senior commander of Fort Bliss and commander of the 1st Armored Division, said in a statement.

Fort Bliss is home to the 1st Armored Division.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

