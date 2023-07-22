Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Videogame history is in danger of being lost | The Uplink Ep 40

WE have to preserve gaming history
Game Preservation Matters
Game Preservation Matters(Andrew Hamilton)
By Andrew Hamilton
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -

Thank you to our sponsors for The Uplink Bell County Comic-Con, Bit Bar and Iconic Comics.

Get your tickets to Bell County Comic-con for 2 days of incredible panels, events and tons of celebrities such as Chuck Norris and Eric Estrada. Andrew Hamilton and Lauren Westbrook will be there to emcee the celebrity Q&A’s and meet and greet you at the KWTX booth! Grab your tickets for Bell County Comic-Con, August 5th and 6th at the Bell County Expo Center. You can buy presale tickets here: Home | BellCountyComicCon

Andrew and Royden dive in on all the latest Microsoft/Activision Blizzard drama, the return of a classic and the dangerous place gaming’s past has found itself in. All this and more in today’s The Uplink.

Want more? Check out our channel here on YouTube: HARDWIRED GAMES - YouTube

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reality TV star and Magnolia empire co-founder Chip Gaines
Magnolia co-founder Chip Gaines settles defamation countersuit out-of-court
Hotel Indigo incident
New Details: Man shoots, kills aggressor attacking three women in hotel
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
16 apartments deemed a total loss as cause remains under investigation.
Officials: 3 dead, 4 injured following Lacy Lakeview apartment fire

Latest News

An Eikon Cometh
A New Eikon Approaches | Final Fantasy XVI Reviews
(KWTX)
10 Things To Do in Central Texas: July 22-23
Diablo IV review
Diablo IV is a Franchise Topper, With Near Perfect Endgame Fun | Review
(KWTX)
10 Things to Do in Central Texas: July 15-16