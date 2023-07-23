Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Border patrol seizes cheese filled with cocaine

An x-ray system scanned the cheese wheels, revealing inconsistencies inside the cheese.
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESIDIO, Texas (KWTX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Presidio Port of Entry found 17.8 pounds of cocaine inside cheese wheels.

The incident happened on July 20 when a pick-up truck coming from Mexico was referred for a second inspection.

During the inspection CBP officers found four cheese wheels that had been declared by the driver.

An x-ray system scanned the cheese wheels, revealing inconsistencies inside the cheese.

CBP officers cut the cheese open and found seven bundles of cocaine weighing 17.8 pounds.

The cocaine and vehicle were seized by CBP.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the driver, a 22-year-old U.S. citizen, was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations to face charges connected to the failed smuggling attempt.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Reality TV star and Magnolia empire co-founder Chip Gaines
Magnolia co-founder Chip Gaines settles defamation countersuit out-of-court
Hotel Indigo incident
New Details: Man shoots, kills aggressor attacking three women in hotel
16 apartments deemed a total loss as cause remains under investigation.
Officials: 3 dead, 4 injured following Lacy Lakeview apartment fire
Abel Carlos Hidrago
Lacy Lakeview man shot in the forehead; murder suspect claimed it happened during struggle for pistol: affidavit

Latest News

The National Transportation Safety Board began an investigation into the incident this afternoon.
Three people sent to hospital after plane crashes into Georgetown home
Jillian's Sunday Fastcast
House fire in Killeen leads to death of over 20 animals
AMC ditching plan to charge more for best movie theater seats