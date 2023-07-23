Border patrol seizes cheese filled with cocaine

PRESIDIO, Texas (KWTX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Presidio Port of Entry found 17.8 pounds of cocaine inside cheese wheels.

The incident happened on July 20 when a pick-up truck coming from Mexico was referred for a second inspection.

During the inspection CBP officers found four cheese wheels that had been declared by the driver.

An x-ray system scanned the cheese wheels, revealing inconsistencies inside the cheese.

CBP officers cut the cheese open and found seven bundles of cocaine weighing 17.8 pounds.

The cocaine and vehicle were seized by CBP.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the driver, a 22-year-old U.S. citizen, was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations to face charges connected to the failed smuggling attempt.

