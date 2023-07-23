Coryell County Courthouse celebrates 125th anniversary

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Coryell County celebrated the Coryell County Courthouse’s 125th anniversary.

The courthouse was finished on July 18, 1898.

Festivities were held on the south side lawn of the courthouse. These included posting of the colors by an area horseback color guard, the U.S. Pledge of Allegiance by Casey Curry, the National Anthem sung by Charles Ament, the Texas Pledge of Allegiance by Casey Curry and was followed by the Texas anthem sung by Dr. Steve Norris.

Felicia Inman then offered an opening prayer.

A rededication ceremony was held to relocate the Texas State Historical Marker from the north side of the building to the south side.

The marker was restored to its original condition by Larry Weiss, of Harris Creek, just in time for the celebration.

Non-guided tours were given of the structure during the celebration.

In 1977 the courthouse was added to the National Register of Historic Places. It was later restored in the late 1980′s.

