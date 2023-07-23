Fort Cavazos warns public about Facebook scam

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Fort Cavazos Facebook page put out a post warning people about a Facebook scam that has been circulating.

A fake Facebook page pretending to be the Exchange is contacting people claiming they are the winners of a contest or sweepstakes.

The fake Facebook page then asks the people to register at a link they provide or reply to a private message.

Fort Cavazos asks that people do not engage or respond to the fake Facebook pages request.

They also ask that people do not send them credit card information.

The official Exchange Facebook account put out a post saying they have reported the fake page to Facebook for fraudulent activity.

They also say shoppers can always send the official Exchange Facebook page a private message for any questions or concerns they may have.

