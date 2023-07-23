Hopefully you enjoyed the “cool down” this weekend - Heat cranks up once again for the work week

Hopefully you’ve been able to enjoy the “cool” down across Central Texas this weekend. This tiny cool down was brought to us by a very weak front that moved in on Saturday. Sadly the front didn’t bring much rain into Central Texas over the weekend, but it did bring back some northerly winds, which lowered our temperatures down a couple degrees and also managed to keep our humidity down too. Sunday morning’s low temperature recorded at the Waco Regional Airport was 73°. We haven’t seen a temperature that low in 22 days - Back on July 1st. We continue to keep quiet conditions overnight into Monday morning. Clear skies expected heading back to work. Monday morning starts off with near-average temperatures - Around the mid 70s. Enjoy the cooler morning because lots of sunshine and triple digit temperatures return to Central Texas for the afternoon.

Now unfortunately this little “cool down” quickly goes away as we head into the work week as the Heat Dome begins to move back eastward and park it on top of Central Texas for the rest of July and possibly into early August too. The Heat Dome has no intentions on moving any time soon - That means the same very hot and dry conditions are expected. Please continue practicing those heat safety tips to keep you and your loved ones safe in this heat. With the lack of rainfall in our forecast and really the lack of rain since we moved into the hot summer months - Fire Danger is elevated and will stay that way until we can get some beneficial rainfall. The highest fire danger is along and west of I-35. Remain cautious during your outdoor activities. Please make sure you know if the county you live in is under a burn ban and follow accordingly. Another thing to watch out for this week is lowered Air Quality thanks to some Saharan dust. The dust could make breathing difficult for sensitive groups. If you notice the haze in the sky, it’s the dust that visits us this time of the year and leaves us with vibrant sunrises and sunsets!

Let’s get into the details of this hot and boring forecast. The forecast for the week involves 5 things that you need to know:

1. After Monday, mornings will be warm - With lows in the upper 70s each day.

2. Hot afternoons with highs around 102° to 107° every single day.

3. Breezy southerly winds are expected - Which will continue to funnel in Gulf Moisture

4. Humidity remains noticeable but not as high as it was early in the month. Heat Indices or Feels-Like Temperatures will remain close to the actual air temperature - Which is good news for us!

5. No rain chances in the forecast at all.

