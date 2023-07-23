Marty Logan: Fastest man on the Brazos

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Since 1974, thousands have gathered at Cameron Park East for the Duel on the Brazos Drag Boat Race.

All these years, nobody has ever been faster than Marty Logan.

“Being in that boat is the most peaceful place in the world,” said Logan. “When everything goes right, it’s just four and a half seconds before I can do anything I want to do.”

Logan is an eight-time drag boat world champion and owns one of the fastest Texas out-rigger boats on the planet. His boat can reach a top speed of over 200 miles per hour.

“It’s a combination of everything,” said Logan. “You have to have a great boat, you have to have a great motor program, you have to have a great team.”

Southern Drag Boat Association series director David Carroll says Logan is the best of the best.

“This is a guy who’s been racing for as long as I can remember,” said Carroll. “He’s a force to be reckoned with.”

It’s a dangerous sport, but it inspires community. Marty and many others get together for morning chapel before every Sunday race.

“Anytime a racing community comes together, it’s like, everybody’s family,” said Dan Partlow. “They kind of help each other, they come together, they worship together on Sunday mornings, and boy we need God’s grace when we do this.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.