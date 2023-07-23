OKC Thunder’s Kenrich Williams hosts basketball camp at alma mater

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - University High alum and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich WIlliams put on his second annual basketball camp at his former high school on Friday.

Williams had no problem giving back to his community, especially because it was a gift that he never had growing up.

“I have a lot of memories,” said Williams. “I didn’t have anything like this like I said, so for me to be here in this position and for me to be able to do this is such a blessing.”

Williams is beyond proud of his roots, always talking and repping the “254″. He’s the most proud of where he’s from, according to OKC head coach Mark Daigneault.

“No one loves their hometown more than Kenrich does,” said Daigneault. “We’re proud to have him a part of our program. The way he handles himself day to day is incredible. So this is no surprise, especially with the pride that he has in this city and at this school specifically.”

Williams is about to start his sixth year in the NBA after breaking out as a major role player in 2021. The term “breakout star” is very fitting for the former Trojan. One of his former high school coaches, Ricardo Felix, said Williams has always been one to be overlooked.

“From going to not having Division I offers to going to junior college to getting all these DI offers and then not being drafted,” said Felix. “It’s amazing. Still trusting the process and being where he is now.”

“His game is a bit of an acquired taste,” said Daigneault. “He’s got kind of that game, and yet he’s doubled down on that over time. Even though that didn’t work for him immediately, he’s still kinda stuck with who he is and how he’s played, and it’s kinda how he’s broken through I think.”

It’s just the way Williams would order it, away from the spotlight.

“He’s one of the most humble people you will ever meet,” said Felix. “He’s never been big on the flashy stuff, he’s always really humble, and I think that had a lot to do with him growing up in Waco.”

Though Williams will always be in the spotlight has his basketball camp, with no sign of it ever slowing down.

“Last year it was pretty big, but man this was probably the biggest it’s been this year,” said Williams. “There were 300 kids. We had a great turnout, I’m super thankful.”

