Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

POLICE: 2-year-old flown to hospital after shooting self in head in Nacogdoches home

Authorities responded to a report of a shooting to find a 2-year-old critically injured in a Nacogdoches home on Saturday.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Authorities responded to a report of a shooting to find a 2-year-old critically injured in a Nacogdoches home on Saturday.

Around 11:37 a.m., police, firemen and EMS responded to a report of an accidental shooting at a residence in the 800 block of Texas Oak St., according to a release from the Nacogdoches Police Department.

First responders arrived and learned that a 2-year-old child had found a handgun inside the residence and shot themselves in the head, police said.

The child was taken to a local hospital and later flown to a Houston-area hospital for a higher level of care. The child is believed to be in critical condition.

Officers with the Criminal Investigation Division responded to the scene, and this is an ongoing investigation. Police have said no further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Reality TV star and Magnolia empire co-founder Chip Gaines
Magnolia co-founder Chip Gaines settles defamation countersuit out-of-court
Hotel Indigo incident
New Details: Man shoots, kills aggressor attacking three women in hotel
16 apartments deemed a total loss as cause remains under investigation.
Officials: 3 dead, 4 injured following Lacy Lakeview apartment fire
Abel Carlos Hidrago
Lacy Lakeview man shot in the forehead; murder suspect claimed it happened during struggle for pistol: affidavit

Latest News

Fort Cavazos warns public about Facebook scam
The Waco GoodFellas hosted a Christmas in July fundraiser at the Extraco Events Center Saturday...
Waco GoodFellas host Christmas in July fundraiser event
The Waco Fire Department helped the Lorena Fire Department with a brush fire that broke out...
Waco Fire Department assists in battling brush fire in Lorena
Texas boy finishes journey to visit all of the state’s Harley Davidson dealerships