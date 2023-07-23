Advertise
Repeat DWI offender arrested driving drunk with a child under the age of 15

Stephen Lair accused of driving drunk with a child.
Stephen Lair accused of driving drunk with a child.(Brazos County Sheriff's Office)
By Heather Kovar
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
College Station, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say they received a call of a reckless driver, swerving, almost causing multiple accidents northbound on State Highway 6 from the William D. Fitch exit around 11:45 Saturday night.

Police say the caller followed the driver into a Burger King and provided a license plate. That’s where police say they located the driver, Stephen James Lair. Police pulled him over after he left the drive through.

There was at least one underage passenger and Lair was charged with driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15. Police also say Lair had an active protective order prohibiting him from possessing or buying a firearm. A pistol was found under his seat after he admitted to having one in the vehicle. He was also charged with violation of a protective order and carrying a weapon.

He is in jail 13-thousand dollars cash bond.

Jail records reveal Blair was arrested for DWI back in 2021 and in 2014.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

