The same hot and dry weather story sadly continues for this week

We’re all a teeny, tiny bit cooler across Central Texas Saturday afternoon. The “cooler” weather arrived thanks to a very weak front that brought in north winds - Which ended up funneling in ever so slightly “cooler” air. The front managed to keep some Central Texans out of triple digit territory Saturday afternoon. Our northern areas felt the biggest temperature change as highs managed to stay in the upper 90s. Those who live in our southern counties are probably reading this and wondering what “cool” down we’re even talking about as temperatures still climbed into the triple digits… The Waco Regional airport ended up reaching 100° Saturday afternoon - Extending the 100° Day streak to 6 days. This also moves our triple digit counter to 19 days for 2023..

Breezy northeast winds continued last night into our Sunday morning. Those winds pumped in that cooler and slightly drier air. Temperatures have dipped down into the low to mid 70s for the majority of Central Texas this morning. Some of our southern areas are seeing temperatures in the upper 70s. The last time we had a morning low of 70° was back on June 16th! This afternoon will feature some lower humidity but lots and lots of sunshine. Temperatures look to be back around 97° to 102° for the afternoon. With lowered humidity - the good news is that our Heat Index values look to be close to the actual air temperature.. The bad news is that with lower humidity our Fire Danger is high - Especially west of I-35.

Sadly this front is about the only good news we have in our forecast. After this weekend, the same old hot, dry, and humid days we’ve seen throughout July so far can be expected for the rest of month… And if you were hoping for changes as we moved into August, more bad news… The same conditions look to continue right into August as the heat dome remains parked across the Southern and Central Plains into *at least the first few days of the month. For the last full week of July - We’re expecting high temperatures of 102° to 105° every single day. Mornings will also be fairly warm, starting out in the upper 70s. Humidity will remain noticeable too thanks to breezy south winds pumping in that rich Gulf of Mexico moisture. The heat combined with the humidity will leave us with feels-like temperature a little warmer than our actual air temperatures that could reach up to 106°.

Sadly there’s also no rain in the forecast for the week. With the heat and humidity still remaining strong - Please continue to practice caution while you’re spending time outdoors and practice that heat safety. With the lack of rainfall in our forecast and really the lack of rain since we moved into the hot summer months - Fire Danger is elevated and will stay that way until we can get some beneficial rainfall. The highest fire danger is west of I-35. Remain cautious during your outdoor activities. Please make sure you know if the county you live in is under a burn ban and follow accordingly. Another thing to watch out for this week is lowered Air Quality thanks to some Saharan dust. The dust could make breathing difficult for sensitive groups. If you notice the haze in the sky, it’s the dust that visits us this time of the year and leaves us with vibrant sunrises and sunsets!

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.