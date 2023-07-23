Waco Fire Department assists in battling brush fire in Lorena

LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department helped the Lorena Fire Department with a brush fire that broke out near Old Lorena Road and Chapel Road.

The fire is estimated to have burned at least three acres next to a busy highway.

Lorena Fire Chief Derek Roper says they do not know the cause of the fire.

He says it could have been from a cigarette thrown out of a car or from chains dragging on the ground.

The fire danger stays high in the area until the grounds get a good soaking.

There has not been one inch of rain since the end of May.

