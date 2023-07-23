Waco GoodFellas host Christmas in July fundraiser event

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco GoodFellas hosted a Christmas in July fundraiser at the Extraco Events Center Saturday night.

Christmas decorations are displayed throughout the event to help bring the theme to life.

A silent auction was held with items for people to bid on.

The goal of the event is to raise money to help the lives of families in need.

They also want to help children believe in the miracle of Christmas and the importance of giving.

