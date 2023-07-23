Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Waco GoodFellas host Christmas in July fundraiser event

By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco GoodFellas hosted a Christmas in July fundraiser at the Extraco Events Center Saturday night.

Christmas decorations are displayed throughout the event to help bring the theme to life.

A silent auction was held with items for people to bid on.

The goal of the event is to raise money to help the lives of families in need.

They also want to help children believe in the miracle of Christmas and the importance of giving.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reality TV star and Magnolia empire co-founder Chip Gaines
Magnolia co-founder Chip Gaines settles defamation countersuit out-of-court
Hotel Indigo incident
New Details: Man shoots, kills aggressor attacking three women in hotel
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
16 apartments deemed a total loss as cause remains under investigation.
Officials: 3 dead, 4 injured following Lacy Lakeview apartment fire
Abel Carlos Hidrago
Lacy Lakeview man shot in the forehead; murder suspect claimed it happened during struggle for pistol: affidavit

Latest News

The Waco Fire Department helped the Lorena Fire Department with a brush fire that broke out...
Waco Fire Department assists in battling brush fire in Lorena
The Waco Fire Department helped the Lorena Fire Department with a brush fire that broke out...
Waco Fire Department assists in battling brush fire in Lorena
Texas boy finishes journey to visit all of the state’s Harley Davidson dealerships
Alex Richardson Reviews Exoprimal
Dino Storms and Hero Shooter Make a Pretty Great Combo | Exoprimal Review