Amber Alert issued for Texas teen allegedly abducted

The Red River County Sheriff’s Office issued an Amber Alert for Erika Anderson, 15, a girl...
The Red River County Sheriff’s Office issued an Amber Alert for Erika Anderson, 15, a girl allegedly abducted by 22-year-old Jonathan Ramirez.(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BROOKSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Red River County Sheriff’s Office issued an Amber Alert for Erika Anderson, 15, a girl allegedly abducted by 22-year-old Jonathan Ramirez.

Anderson is 5′4″ tall, weighs about 115 pounds, has brown hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, deputies said.

Ramirez is 5′8″ tall, weighs about 148 pounds, has black hair, and brown eyes.

Deputies said the suspect is driving a green and beige 2009 Toyota Camry with Texas license plate RWW6625.

He was last seen in Brookston, Texas.

