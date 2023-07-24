Amber Alert issued for Texas teen allegedly abducted

BROOKSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Red River County Sheriff’s Office issued an Amber Alert for Erika Anderson, 15, a girl allegedly abducted by 22-year-old Jonathan Ramirez.

Anderson is 5′4″ tall, weighs about 115 pounds, has brown hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, deputies said.

Ramirez is 5′8″ tall, weighs about 148 pounds, has black hair, and brown eyes.

Deputies said the suspect is driving a green and beige 2009 Toyota Camry with Texas license plate RWW6625.

He was last seen in Brookston, Texas.

