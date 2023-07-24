Auto and glass repair shops still packed with hail-damaged vehicles

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Auto-body and glass repair shops in McLennan County are still struggling to keep up with high demand of vehicles with hail damage after the hail storms that pummeled the area from April to June.

“It’s just the backlog,” Rodney Duron, who is a co-owner of Freddy’s Glass in Waco, said. “It was a pretty long line, and human beings can only do so much within eight hours of a day.”

He said people with shattered windows were lining up before the shop even opened days after the hail storms. A repair that would normally be fixed within the day took around three days post-storm because of the high demand.

Autumn Outlaw’s company vehicle was damaged during the China Spring storm in late April, and, even though she got the windshield replaced immediately, she is still driving the car with exterior hail damage.

“There’s a few pretty good dings, but I’m grateful that I was able to get the windshield fixed as fast as I did, and I’m patient on getting the rest of it fixed,” she said.

Outlaw said she had no idea the hail storm that passed through China Spring that night in April would have such long-lasting effects.

“When I drove back into our neighborhood after the storm and saw so many of my neighbors cars had windows busted out and had hail damage, I realized it was a pretty big event,” she said. “It’s not surprising that it’s taken a little time to get some things repaired because there were so many vehicles in our community that were damaged.”

Duron said Freddy’s Glass has replaced nearly 1,200 glass units since the first hail storm.

He said they have an abundance of windshields that people have ordered but have not been able to get installed because the vehicle is still stuck at repair shops.

Caliber Collision Repair Service in Woodway said employees focused on repairing more than 600 cars in three weeks after the hail storms. Because of the severity of the vehicles’ damages from the storm, Caliber may not catch up until next year.

Caliber Collision and Freddy’s Glass said they are still trying to juggle daily repairs with the hail-damaged vehicles.

Caliber said the other locations in Temple and Killeen have seen demand from recent hail storms but not as high of demand as Waco.

Both shops appreciate customers’ patience and ask people to remain patient.

