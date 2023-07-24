Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Avid search for missing Texas rodeo goat bringing residents of a small rural county together

The search for a rodeo goat that has been missing for more than a week has the residents of a...
The search for a rodeo goat that has been missing for more than a week has the residents of a rural South Texas county enthralled as they are using horses, ATVs and even contemplating utilizing a helicopter to find the missing animal.(Willacy County Live Stockshow)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (AP) — First there was Gone Girl. Now there is Gone Goat.

The search for a rodeo goat that has been missing for more than a week has the residents of a rural South Texas county enthralled as they are using horses, ATVs and even contemplating utilizing a helicopter to find the missing animal.

Local businesses have donated nearly 90 prizes and gifts worth more than $5,000, including brisket, frescoes and salon service, as a reward for the person who finds the goat.

“This has just gotten bigger than we ever dreamed. Our county is a really small county, about 20,000 population and a mostly agriculture, farming and ranching community. And we’re very much one big family ... So, we’re excited that everybody wants to find our goat,” said Alison Savage, president of the Willacy County Livestock Show and Fair.

Residents, including families, have been scouring cotton and sugar cane fields since the goat escaped from a pen in the county’s rodeo arena near Raymondville on July 15 following a youth rodeo. On Sunday, possible goat tracks were spotted in a cotton field near Lyford, south of Raymondville.

When the goat first went missing, it didn’t have a name. But after a poll on the livestock show’s Facebook page, the goat was named Willy, short for Willacy County, Savage said. While the goat has a name, Savage said officials are not sure if Willy is a boy or a girl.

The livestock show has been posting regular updates on its Facebook page. The search has also been a boon for the livestock show, as residents and businesses have donated hundreds of dollars to make improvements to the nonprofit’s arena and other facilities.

“He’s hiding from us somewhere. But we’re getting closer. We’re going to find him” Savage said.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
16 apartments deemed a total loss as cause remains under investigation.
Officials: 3 dead, 4 injured following Lacy Lakeview apartment fire
Abel Carlos Hidrago
Lacy Lakeview man shot in the forehead; murder suspect claimed it happened during struggle for pistol: affidavit
Crash graphic
DPS: Two teenagers killed in I-14 rollover were not wearing seatbelts
Jason Nelson, of China Spring, who served in an Army special operations unit in Afghanistan,...
China Spring veteran fatally shot man who allegedly threatened to kill women at Waco’s Hotel Indigo

Latest News

Police say 49-year-old piolet Sherod Coleman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Plane crash in Houston leaves one dead and dozens without power
Firefighters quickly extinguish grassfire near Highway 21 in Brazos County
Woodway veteran pays tribute to soldiers through crochet artwork
Three people sent to hospital after plane crashes into Georgetown home