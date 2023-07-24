Getaway driver in deadly Waco shooting, robbery sentenced to 20 years in prison

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The getaway driver in the October 2020 shooting death and robbery of Jatron Lavar Thomas pleaded guilty to a reduced charge Monday and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Ocie Bernett, 21, who had been charged with capital murder with three others in Thomas’ robbery and slaying, pleaded guilty to an aggravated robbery charge after prosecutors waived the capital murder count in exchange for Bernett’s guilty plea.

Bernett, who was 18 at the time of the shooting, must serve at least 10 years in prison before he can be considered for parole. He will be given credit for the 929 days he has been jailed in McLennan County.

One of Bernett’s three co-defendants, Pablo Joaquin Villarreal, 19, was sentenced to three concurrent, 40-year prison terms in May after he pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of murder and two counts of aggravated robbery. He must serve 20 years in prison before he can seek parole.

Capital murder charges remain pending against Jamarion Campbell and Bernett’s sister, Onobia Bernett.

Under questioning Monday from McLennan County First Assistant District Attorney Ryan Calvert, Ocie Bernett admitted that he drove the car to an alleged drug buy meeting with Thomas. He said he stayed in the car while Villarreal and Campbell got out and returned with drugs and a gun that they hadn’t had before they left the car.

He said they got back into the car and he drove them “out of town.”

During Villarreal’s guilty plea and sentencing, Villarreal confessed that he and Campbell called the 21-year-old Thomas to set up a drug buy. He said Ocie Bernett waited in the car after dropping them off in the 2600 block of South 14th Street. They met Thomas to buy marijuana and then Villarreal pulled a .45-caliber pistol and Campbell brandished a .40-caliber pistol. Both shot Thomas, Villarreal testified.

In a victim impact statement Monday, Thomas’ mother acknowledged that Bernett did not fire a weapon that killed her son, but she told him that his actions, and those of his co-defendants, caused her so much pain that she questioned whether she could go on living.

“What I wanted to tell you is I hope you and your family never have to go through this,” she said. “I truly forgive you and I hope this road you are going down today gets better for you. I am sorry that you are so young and have messed your life up like this. I hope you change and I hope your life gets better for you. But a whole piece of me is gone.”

Thomas’ mother wore a shirt with his photo printed on it and she patted his picture frequently as she spoke.

Police reported Ocie Bernett and Campbell, who was 19 at the time, and Villarreal were linked to an attempted aggravated robbery earlier in the evening and later to Thomas’ shooting death by video cameras and navigation tracking on Bernett’s gray Dodge Charger.

The robbery victim told police he was lured to the Walmart in Bellmead by someone who said he wanted to buy his car, according to Waco police arrest records.

Villarreal testified in May that he got out of Bernett’s car, pulled a pistol and tried to steal the man’s car. The victim fled and Bernett picked him up, he said. After Thomas was shot later in the evening, witnesses told police they saw a gray car flee the area, according to an arrest affidavit. Before they fled, Villarreal said they took drugs and a pistol from Thomas and left him lying in a yard.

Ocie Bernett then drove them to San Antonio, Villarreal said.

