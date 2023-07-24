Heat....isn’t going anywhere....

For a pretty boring forecast, there’s a lot going on in the weather department. We are tracking the biggest Saharan dust plume of the summer (so far), the tropics are heating up a bit with the potential for two, new areas of development, most of Central Texas is now under a burn ban with more wildfire risk this week, and we continue to deal with the extremely hot and dry conditions which has prompted, yet another, Heat Advisory for parts of the area. Whew, that’s a lot of moving parts.

Triple digit heat continues to be our major weather story with dangerously hot days. There’s no relief in sight to the heat, so make sure you’re staying hydrated as the risk for heat related illnesses remains high. The low humidity will hang around for the entirety of the work week and that’ll keep the heat index and the actual temperature married close to one another instead of seeing a 5° - 15° difference between the two. Unfortunately, the lack of humidity is going to translate to a lack of rain. Fire danger will remain high to very high along and west of I- 35 where the hottest and driest conditions will occur.

We have only recorded a trace of rainfall on the first of the month and absolutely nothing since then. We won’t see any rain over the next 7 days either and we may not even see rain until a few days into August. We’re likely to end up in a tie for 4th driest July of all time with just a trace of rainfall. Even last year, the hottest July on record, we saw more rainfall than this year (0.01″ compared to this year’s trace...). The only thing that we’ll notice in the sky is some haze. Sahara Desert dust has moved across the Atlantic and into the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea. You may have noticed a tinge of that haze in our sky Sunday but we’ll start to notice the haze again Wednesday through at least Friday. Dust concentrations should stay low enough to keep breathing problems at bay, but those of us who are sensitive to air quality changes may want to limit outdoor activities. The thing you’ll notice the most from the dust is more vibrant sunrises and sunsets.

As far as the topics go, there are two areas we are monitoring. As it looks now, a disorganized tropical wave is located a few hundred miles east of the Windward Islands and will try to push into the Caribbean Sean. Further development will be hard to do with the environment setup it’s in. The other location to watch, is the southeast US coastline with marginally conducive conditions for further development with the system that currently sits south of Bermuda.

