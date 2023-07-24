Hopefully you enjoyed the “cool down” this weekend - Heat cranks up once again for the work week

Contrary to popular belief, the cold front that sunk through Saturday did actually do something to our weather; morning low temperatures dropped BELOW average for the first time in June 17th on Sunday and also this morning too! We did see a slight drop in our afternoon high temperatures too, but we still briefly reached the triple-digits in the afternoon. Our streak of triple-digit high temperatures which ended last Sunday continues. The current week-long streak of triple-digit highs is expected to continue for the foreseeable future. After starting out with comfortably “cool” temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s this morning, we’ll see highs warm into the upper 90s and triple-digits. Today’s highs likely max out between 98° (near I-45) and as high as 104° (west of Highway 281), but thankfully the humidity will stay limited. Heat index values should only be about a degree or two above the actual temperature.

The low humidity will hang around for the entirety of the work week and that’ll keep the heat index and the actual temperature married close to one another instead of seeing a 5° - 15° difference between the two. Unfortunately, the lack of humidity is going to translate to a lack of rain. Many Central Texans haven’t seen a lick of rain since the middle of June and some of us have been dry for an even longer period of time than that! We have only recorded a trace of rainfall on the first of the month and absolutely nothing since then. We won’t see any rain over the next 7 days either and we may not even see rain until a few days into August. We’re likely to end up in a tie for 4th driest July of all time with just a trace of rainfall. Even last year, the hottest July on record, we saw more rainfall than this year (0.01″ compared to this year’s trace...). The only thing that we’ll notice in the sky is some haze. Sahara Desert dust has moved across the Atlantic and into the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea. You may have noticed a tinge of that haze in our sky Sunday but we’ll start to notice the haze again Wednesday through at least Friday. Dust concentrations should stay low enough to keep breathing problems at bay, but those of us who are sensitive to air quality changes may want to limit outdoor activities. The thing you’ll notice the most from the dust is more vibrant sunrises and sunsets.

