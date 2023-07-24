Advertise
Killeen police search for agravated robbery suspect

The suspect is described as a large build black man, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and was last seen wearing a yellow hard hat, a White Sox baseball hat, ablack shirt, a reflective yellow and orange safety vest, jeans, and black shoes.(Bell County Crime Stoppers)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in their search for a suspect in connection to an aggravated robbery in Killeen

The Killeen Police Department responded around 3:47 p.m. July 14 at the Vera Bank at the 120 Block of North Gray Street.

According to police, it was reported a man entered the business, displayed a weapon, and demanded money from the tellers. The man then fled the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a large build black man, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and was last seen wearing a yellow hard hat, a White Sox baseball hat, ablack shirt, a reflective yellow and orange safety vest, jeans, and black shoes.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this Aggravated Robbery, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

