Mentor Waco wraps up summer enrichment program for area youth

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local nonprofit focused on making sure kids graduate high school just finished two weeks of an enrichment summer program which offered everything from one-on-one time with the Waco Mayor to classes on songwriting, art, entrepreneurship and jewelry making.

This is the second year Mentor Waco, which helps girls and boys grades 6th through 12th, has offered the free program.

“It was two weeks jam-packed with fun and knowledge,” said Mentor Waco founder Jeremy Davis.

This year’s camp was held at Mentor Waco’s office as well as various locations around town.

The classes included a Waco Youth Council course as well as a discussion with Waco Councilwoman Andrea Barfield and Waco Mayor Dillon Meek.

The Waco Fire Department stopped by for students to learn about a career in fire safety.

There were also classes on t-shirt design, songwriting, jewelry design, physical fitness, mental health and editorial writing.

One of the more unique classes was Reptile Care 101 at the Yox2 Reptile shop where students learned how to care for the animals.

Motivational speakers were also on hand to encourage the students.

Local artist Tashita Bibles taught the students how to express themselves through art. The pieces the students painted on canvas will be for sale at the local farmer’s market soon.

Davis said there really was something for everyone.

“Our scholars were able to experience a plethora of courses from reptile 101 with Yox2 Reptiles to art 101 with Mrs. Tashita Bibles and everything you can imagine in between.”

Davis wants to thank the volunteers and supporters who made the event possible and free for the students.

If you’d like to help support Mentor Waco, Davis says to visit www.mentorwaco.org.

