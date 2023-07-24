Advertise
Multiple fire departments battling massive fire in San Saba County

The Texas A&M Forest Service estimates the fire is 250 acres and is currently 30% controlled.
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SAN SABA, Texas (KWTX) - Multiple fire departments are battling a fire that broke out in San Saba County.

The fire is located south of County Road 202 and north of County Road 232.

Crews from the San Saba FVD, Richland Springs FVD, Winchell FVD, Rochelle VFD and Elm Grove FVD are all on the scene.

The Texas Forest Service has dozers and air support to help combat the fire.

The Texas A&M Forest Service estimates the fire is 250 acres and is currently 30% controlled.

Forward progress has not been stopped and the fire is shows very active behavior, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

