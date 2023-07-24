Mysterious object spotted flying in south Texas

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Stargazers in south Texas, took the skies Sunday evening and spotted an unidentified flying object in the sky.

A viewer who lives in the Mines Road area sent KGNS a video that shows a floating object that throws out some kind of smoke ring before eventually disappearing.

No word on if the object is a drone or some kind of satellite.

A viewer called in and said it was a Space X satellite.

