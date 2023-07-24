Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Pastor locks himself in prayer room until crime gets better

Bishop Dwight Pate with Church Point Ministries in north Baton Rouge has locked himself in the prayer room since the beginning of May. (Source: WAFB)
By Chris Rosato and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) – A pastor in Louisiana has locked himself inside a prayer room for nearly three months with hopes that the power of prayer can heal his city.

Bishop Dwight Pate with Church Point Ministries in north Baton Rouge has locked himself in the prayer room since the beginning of May, praying for God to heal the city and reduce crime.

Pate, 68, said he believes healing will come from prayer.

“The only place it can be solved is in the church. And the teaching and the loving of God’s people,” Pate said. “So, I believe that prayer can change the hearts of the individuals creating all the violence in town.”

Pate originally opened the prayer room in 1994, where he stayed locked away for nearly eight months with the hope that his prayers would help heal Baton Rouge from drugs and crime. It was open to the public to come receive free holy oil and listen to sermons.

Again in 2000, Pate locked himself away for five months in the room to pray to heal the pain and suffering of the elderly.

And in 2014, Pate did not leave the church grounds for more than 11 months for another prayer vigil.

As for how long he will stay this time, Pate said that’s up to God.

Pate said if he has learned anything in his 44 years of ministry, it’s that God works in mysterious ways. He’s confident his prayers and sacrifice will help change Baton Rouge for the better.

“There’s going to be such a move of God among people. There’s going to be such a move of some of the most violent people in this city, instead of going out killing, robbing and hurting people, bringing peace and joy and victory and forgiveness and love,” Pate said.

He also plans to distribute 200,000 bottles of holy oil to people around the city.

To learn more about Pate and his mission, visit his website here.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
16 apartments deemed a total loss as cause remains under investigation.
Officials: 3 dead, 4 injured following Lacy Lakeview apartment fire
Abel Carlos Hidrago
Lacy Lakeview man shot in the forehead; murder suspect claimed it happened during struggle for pistol: affidavit
Crash graphic
DPS: Two teenagers killed in I-14 rollover were not wearing seatbelts
Jason Nelson, of China Spring, who served in an Army special operations unit in Afghanistan,...
China Spring veteran fatally shot man who allegedly threatened to kill women at Waco’s Hotel Indigo

Latest News

KWTX@4: A spotlight on Rogue Media Network's 'Libations & Revelations' podcast with hosts Dustin & Kaelin Evans - 7.24.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: Elon Musk rebrands Twitter as X, National Tequila Day and more - 7.24.23
FILE - Newly appointed Miami-Dade Police Department director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez talks...
Reports: Miami-Dade’s police chief recovering after he shot himself while with wife
Trey Williams
‘I can’t be helped’: Moody man accused of stabbing wife eleven times, then himself during standoff with police
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping