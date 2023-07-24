Advertise
Plane crash in Houston leaves one dead and dozens without power

By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - One man is dead and dozens are without power after a plane crashed into a power line in Houston.

Police say a “crop-duster styled aircraft” crashed into a power line in the 17100 block of Groschke/Longhorn.

49-year-old piolet Sherod Coleman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

It is currently unclear what caused the plane to crash.

