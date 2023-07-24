Senator Ted Cruz visits Laredo to discuss Texas-Mexico Bridges initiative

LAREDO, TX . (KGNS) - For over 20 years, officials have been working on a 4-5 bridge, a project that requires several steps before approval.

On Monday, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz along with other lawmakers visited the Gateway City to talk about the impact that additional bridges would have on our local economy.

From economic development to safety matters, U.S Senator Ted Cruz held a press conference at the World Trade Bridge to discuss the benefits of creating bridges in the southern border and the expansion of some existing bridges.

However, officials say there have been some roadblocks with the Biden Administration.

Before the press conference, Senator Cruz had a meeting behind closed doors with city leaders and federal representatives where Cruz responded to three important questions.

One of them was pertaining to the northern border process, and the other was about having more support.

When KGNS asked why the senator is showing more interest now instead of during the previous administration led by former President Donald Trump, Cruz said that there is a process to be made.

However, he said there has been some setbacks from the current presidential administration including some environmental permits required to move the project forward.

“City leaders from Laredo came to me pretty early in the Biden administration,” said Ted Cruz. “They came to my office and we sat down and they say “We are running into a roadblock in the state department, we are really eager to expand this bridge, it needs it, we need the new traffic and suddenly the Biden state department has announced weather wise that the presidential permit to be approved until all the environmental reviewed has been completed but that’s going to delay that project”, but by years it doesn’t make any sense.”

Last month, Senator Cruz sent a letter to the Biden administration asking for help to move the project forward.

Along with Congressman Cuellar, over five other congress members and Senator John Cornyn showed support for this project.

