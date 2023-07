TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding missing 45-year-old Jason Fest.

Police say Fest was last seen on July 21, 2023, at around 2 p.m. in the 1200 block of Canyon Creek Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

