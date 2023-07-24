Advertise
Temple woman walking on highway struck, killed by driver of Chevy pickup

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Texas DPS identified Crystal Lynne Swanson, 37, of Temple, as the pedestrian struck and killed by a pickup while she was “walking in the lane of travel.”

Troopers responded to the collision at about 4:45 a.m. on U.S. 190 in Heidenheimer.

They learned the driver of a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up, described only as a 60-year-old woman from Rockdale, Texas, was traveling westbound on US 190.

According to the investigating Trooper, for unknown reasons, Swanson was walking in the lane of travel at the same time.

“The driver of the Chevrolet was unable to avoid a collision and Swanson was struck by the Chevrolet,” DPS said, “Swanson was pronounced (dead) on scene by Justice of the Peace Coleman.”

The woman’s family has been notified. The deadly collision remains under investigation.

