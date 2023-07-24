Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Texas jury deliberates punishment for student in school shooting that wounded three

Timothy Simpkins waits for closing arguments to begin in 371st District Court, Wednesday, July...
Timothy Simpkins waits for closing arguments to begin in 371st District Court, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. On Monday, July 24, a jury began deliberating the sentence for Simpkins, who was found guilty of attempted capital murder in a 2021 shooting at a Dallas-area high school that wounded two other students and a teacher. (Amanda McCoy/Star-Telegram via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A jury on Monday began deliberating the sentence for a 19-year-old who was found guilty of attempted capital murder in a 2021 shooting at a Dallas-area high school that wounded two other students and a teacher.

Timothy Simpkins faces up to life in prison following his conviction last week by the Tarrant County jury. Simpson was 18 when he opened fire on Oct. 6, 2021, inside Timberview High School in Arlington during a fight with Zaccheaus Selby, who was 15 at the time and was among those wounded.

Taking the witness stand during the trial’s punishment phase, he said that he understood what he did was wrong. Simpkins repeatedly told jurors that he carried the gun to defend himself.

“I’m truly sorry. I’m just asking for another chance,” Simpkins said. “I wish every day I could take it back. But I can’t.”

According to testimony, Selby went straight to Simpkins when he entered the classroom late that morning and began beating Simpkins. After the two were separated, Simpkins fired at Selby, striking him three times.

Another student was grazed by a bullet while running to safety, and a teacher was shot in the shoulder.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
16 apartments deemed a total loss as cause remains under investigation.
Officials: 3 dead, 4 injured following Lacy Lakeview apartment fire
Abel Carlos Hidrago
Lacy Lakeview man shot in the forehead; murder suspect claimed it happened during struggle for pistol: affidavit
Crash graphic
DPS: Two teenagers killed in I-14 rollover were not wearing seatbelts
Jason Nelson, of China Spring, who served in an Army special operations unit in Afghanistan,...
China Spring veteran fatally shot man who allegedly threatened to kill women at Waco’s Hotel Indigo

Latest News

Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping
This is the second year Mentor Waco, which helps girls and boys grades 6th through 12th, has...
Mentor Waco wraps up summer enrichment program for area youth
The Amber Alert issued for a Texas teen has been canceled.
Amber Alert for Texas teen canceled
Downsville and Beverly Hills Volunteer Fire Department recruit year-round but say it can be a...
Central Texas volunteer fire departments need more volunteers as wildfires continue
Carlee Russell
‘There was no kidnapping’: Attorney for Carlee Russell releases statement on her behalf