Woodway veteran pays tribute to soldiers through crochet artwork

WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas veteran is using a hobby of his to honor all of the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.

James Savell from Woodway first started crocheting at the age of four. His grandmother taught him everything he knows.

Later in life from 1965 to 1986 he served in the army under the special forces, airborne and ranger units.

”I was stationed with the rangers at Fort Hood, also with the fifth, sixth and tenth special forces,” Savell said.

It’s at that time during his military career that he began crocheting rugs and afghans embedded with military patches of past and present.

”Each stitch that is there it’s like I bet the soldier that was there would be happy to see this,” Savell said.

Before beginning a project, Savell always conducts research on the historical military patch in question.

”I have been researching a lot on the airborne,” Savell said. “That’s my heart’s desire.”

He’s most proud of one rug he made featuring all of the special forces green beret flashes.

”I found out that there’s a lot more different beret flashes than I realized,” Savell said.

Savell said he wants to preserve military history through his works of art.

”We can’t lose our history and sometimes people need to listen to us old timers and our stories,” he said.

You can find some of Savell’s handmade military patches on display at the El Conquistador restaurant in Waco.

