Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Woodway veteran pays tribute to soldiers through crochet artwork

James Savell's rugs and afghans feature military patches of past and present.
James Savell's rugs and afghans feature military patches of past and present.(Alex Fulton)
By Alex Fulton
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas veteran is using a hobby of his to honor all of the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.

James Savell from Woodway first started crocheting at the age of four. His grandmother taught him everything he knows.

Later in life from 1965 to 1986 he served in the army under the special forces, airborne and ranger units.

”I was stationed with the rangers at Fort Hood, also with the fifth, sixth and tenth special forces,” Savell said.

It’s at that time during his military career that he began crocheting rugs and afghans embedded with military patches of past and present.

”Each stitch that is there it’s like I bet the soldier that was there would be happy to see this,” Savell said.

Before beginning a project, Savell always conducts research on the historical military patch in question.

”I have been researching a lot on the airborne,” Savell said. “That’s my heart’s desire.”

He’s most proud of one rug he made featuring all of the special forces green beret flashes.

”I found out that there’s a lot more different beret flashes than I realized,” Savell said.

Savell said he wants to preserve military history through his works of art.

”We can’t lose our history and sometimes people need to listen to us old timers and our stories,” he said.

You can find some of Savell’s handmade military patches on display at the El Conquistador restaurant in Waco.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Reality TV star and Magnolia empire co-founder Chip Gaines
Magnolia co-founder Chip Gaines settles defamation countersuit out-of-court
Hotel Indigo incident
New Details: Man shoots, kills aggressor attacking three women in hotel
16 apartments deemed a total loss as cause remains under investigation.
Officials: 3 dead, 4 injured following Lacy Lakeview apartment fire
Abel Carlos Hidrago
Lacy Lakeview man shot in the forehead; murder suspect claimed it happened during struggle for pistol: affidavit

Latest News

The Texas A&M Forest Service estimates the fire is 250 acres and is currently 30% controlled.
Multiple fire departments battling massive fire in San Saba County
Police say Fest was last seen on July 21, 2023, at around 2 p.m. in the 1200 block of Canyon...
Temple police searching for missing man
CBP officers cut the cheese open and found a total of seven bundles of cocaine weighing 17.8...
Border patrol seizes cheese filled with cocaine
The National Transportation Safety Board began an investigation into the incident this afternoon.
Three people sent to hospital after plane crashes into Georgetown home