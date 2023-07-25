All of Central Texas under a burn ban

Every county in Central Texas is no under a Burn Ban. With humidity quite limited, and the lack of recent rain does unfortunately mean that we’re going to struggle with a high grass fire danger. Avoid doing any sort of outdoor activities that could cause a wildfire to spark as wildfires could easily form. We are going to end the final days of July the exact same way we are going to enter into August: hot & dry. More triple digit highs expected for the next 10 days. Our heat advisory west of I-35 once again gets extended for another day and we will keep the advisory until 9pm Wednesday (at least). A thicker plume of Saharan Dust is moving in tomorrow and air quality will be reduced to ‘moderate’ level for a few days.

Unfortunately, we are stuck with this weather until possibly the middle of August? That’s a long range forecast and things can easily change that far out... but it’s at least something to hope for. Our average last 100 degree day is August 29th so we will have to see how it all plays out in the days to come.

As far as the tropics go, we are monitoring two tropical waves over the next few days. One wave, moving into the Caribbean Sea, only has a 10% chance of development thanks to the aforementioned dust/dry air. Another one, moving toward the Carolinas, only has a 20% chance of development. As that wave moves toward the Carolinas, however, it could produce multi-inch rainfall totals wherever it moves ashore. August is when we usually see the tropics start to ramp up and unfortunately, sea surface temperatures across the entire Atlantic basin are much warmer than normal and is quite conducive to tropical development. For Texas, August and especially early September are the prime months for landfalling storms. A weak, quick-moving tropical depression or storm that drops a few inches of rainfall wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world, but we don’t want anything more than that.

