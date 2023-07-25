Advertise
Amber Alert issued for teen missing in North Texas

Caylee Sellers
Caylee Sellers(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ROYSE CITY, Texas (KWTX) - Police in North Texas on Tuesday issued a regional Amber Alert for Caylee Sellers, 16.

The girl was last seen in the 300 block of N. Houston Street in Royse City.

She is about 5′3″ tall, weighs about 110 pounds, has black hair, and green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white Colorado hoodie and black plants.

If you have information regarding her whereabouts, please call (972) 524-4776.

