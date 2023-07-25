Bronny James, son of Lebron James, suffers cardiac arrest during practice: reports

(KWTX) - Bronny James, the son of basketball icon LeBron James, suffered cardiac arrest while practicing at USC on Monday, according to media outlets like TMZ and the New York Post.

LeBron James confirmed the information in a statement to TMZ.

“(Monday) while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest,” the James family said.

“Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU,” the statement said.

