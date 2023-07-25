Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Bronny James, son of Lebron James, suffers cardiac arrest during practice: reports

Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against...
Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, MA. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)(Gregory Payan | AP)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWTX) - Bronny James, the son of basketball icon LeBron James, suffered cardiac arrest while practicing at USC on Monday, according to media outlets like TMZ and the New York Post.

LeBron James confirmed the information in a statement to TMZ.

“(Monday) while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest,” the James family said.

“Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU,” the statement said.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Jason Nelson, of China Spring, who served in an Army special operations unit in Afghanistan,...
China Spring veteran fatally shot man who allegedly threatened to kill women at Waco’s Hotel Indigo
Acacia Adams is facing three counts of manslaughter in the deadly fire at the Northgate...
Lacy Lakeview Fire: Woman burned incense stick after gasoline spilled inside unit, ‘recklessly’ igniting deadly inferno, document states
Abel Carlos Hidrago
Lacy Lakeview man shot in the forehead; murder suspect claimed it happened during struggle for pistol: affidavit
This comes days after Zuri’s mother, Penelope, died on July 19.
Cameron Park Zoo grieves death of baby giraffe Zuri

Latest News

Police respond to a shooting report at a Chicago home.
Boy, 10, fires shot at officers called to scene after gunfire report, police say
Over the weekend, the United States Border Patrol agents in Florida recovered over 70 pounds of...
Florida border agents seize over $1.1 million in cocaine
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice, reports say
Travelers check in at the Spirit Airlines ticket counter at Manchester Boston Regional Airport,...
U.S. consumer confidence jumps to a two-year high as inflation eases