Houston business owner robbed after arriving to work after trip to bank

By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department needs the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect responsible for a robbery by force of a business owner.

A convenience store owner was arriving back at around 10:50 a.m. July 14 back to his store at the 4700 block of Almeda Genoa where two unknown men approached him and forcibly grabbed his cash from his hands as he was walking back into the store.

The complainant stated that he briefly struggled with the suspects, who were able to overpower him and grab the cash that he was carrying. The suspects then got into a black Toyota 4-runner and fled the scene.

“The complainant stated that prior to the incident, he went to the Hamni Bank located at 6588 Corporate and withdrew a large sum of money at the drive-thru window. The complainant stated that he believes that the suspect(s) followed him back to his store,” said the Houston Police Department.

The first suspect is described as a Black man between 25 and 30 years old, 5 feet 8 to 5 feet 10 inches tall, 150 to 150 pounds and was seen wearing black pants, a black hoodie and a black cap.

The second suspect is described as a Black man between 25 and 30 years old, 5 feet 8 to 6 feet 1 tall, and was seen wearing black pants, a green hoodie and a cap.

Anyone with information is to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

