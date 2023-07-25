Advertise
Cher launches gelato company Cherlato

Cher is launching a new gelato company.
Cher is launching a new gelato company.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(CNN) – Cher is a singer, actress and now a gelato maker.

The 77-year-old announced her new venture on Instagram. She is launching her own line of the frozen dessert called Cherlato.

Cher teamed up with a New Zealand-based ice cream company to bring the project to life.

According to the company, Cherlato focuses on local ingredients.

The tasty treat will be available in Los Angeles.

No other details on the new product have yet been released.

