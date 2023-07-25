Displaced tenants from deadly fire low on resources, desperate for next step

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KWTX) - It’s been more than a week since the deadly Lacy Lakeview apartment fire and tenants are starting to run out of resources.

Some former tenants of Northgate Apartments will have to call some motels their new home for now.

One of the people displaced in last Sunday’s deadly fire is Summer Williams.

She said all she has to her name now are donations.

“A pile of clothes on a full-sized bed in this room was literally halfway to the ceiling,” said Williams.

Williams said while the food and clothing donations have been helpful, the situation is still mentally stressful.

“It’s just emotional. People don’t understand what this does for somebody,” said Williams.

Williams said Sunday night, the Red Cross was on the scene of the fire to assist folks, provide hygiene kits and pay for the tenants’ rooms for up to three days.

Now, the three days have passed, and they must pay for hotel rooms out of pocket.

Williams said it’s a financial nightmare.

“Some people are going to be homeless because they don’t have that kind of money. Of course, we don’t have anything that we can sell to pawn or anything because everything burned up and all we have are the clothes on our backs,” said Williams.

The former tenants applied to Section 8 or affordable housing so they can start their new chapter.

Williams said they were moved up to the front of Section 8′s waiting list and are waiting to get accepted.

“That is a once in a lifetime deal. That doesn’t happen every day,” said Williams.

But Williams said she prays every day for things to turn around for the better.

“Finding a section 8 house that meets our requirements, whatever they allow us to get, may kind of be hard. But I hope that we can find something quick,” said Williams.

KWTX reached out to the Red Cross to get more information on some of the help they are providing to the residents but haven’t heard back.

Click here to find former tenants’ GoFundMe links.

