Florida border agents seize over $1.1 million in cocaine
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MIAMI, Flor. (KWTX) - Over the weekend, the United States Border Patrol agents in Florida recovered over 70 pounds of cocaine from a boater in the Florida Keys.
Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar tweeted the news at 8:00 a.m. July 24 with a picture of the drugs.
The drugs have an estimated street value of approximately $1.1 million dollars.
