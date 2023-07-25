Advertise
Florida border agents seize over $1.1 million in cocaine

Over the weekend, the United States Border Patrol agents in Florida recovered over 70 pounds of...
Over the weekend, the United States Border Patrol agents in Florida recovered over 70 pounds of cocaine from a boater in the Florida Keys.(United States Border Patrol)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MIAMI, Flor. (KWTX) - Over the weekend, the United States Border Patrol agents in Florida recovered over 70 pounds of cocaine from a boater in the Florida Keys.

Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar tweeted the news at 8:00 a.m. July 24 with a picture of the drugs.

The drugs have an estimated street value of approximately $1.1 million dollars.

