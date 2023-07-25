Florida border agents seize over $1.1 million in cocaine

MIAMI, Flor. (KWTX) - Over the weekend, the United States Border Patrol agents in Florida recovered over 70 pounds of cocaine from a boater in the Florida Keys.

Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar tweeted the news at 8:00 a.m. July 24 with a picture of the drugs.

The drugs have an estimated street value of approximately $1.1 million dollars.

