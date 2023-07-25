Johnny Huang Gets Shellshocked in Injustice 2, and Talks Comic-Con | Weekend Warriors

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -

Johnny Huang, founder and head of Bell County Comic-Con joins Andrew Hamilton for a few rounds in Injustice 2. Bell County Comic-Con is the largest Central Texas comic-con and is back this year in big form. Massive guests from Chuck Norris to Olivia Olson, Bell County Comic-Con has something for everyone. We talk guests, the way the show has grown and Johnny’s love of the Temple/Belton area.

Sponsored by Bell County Comic-con August 5th and 6th in Belton, Texas! Join me and Lauren Westbrook as we host Q&A’s for celebrities, scour hundreds of vendors and taste some incredible local food. Use promo code HARDWIRED for 10% off your ticket, and buy soon, tickets are going fast! So, grab your tickets today at https://www.bellcountycomiccon.com/

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.