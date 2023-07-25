Advertise
McLennan County Commissioners court issues burn ban

By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan County is now under a burn ban effective immediately following approval by the McLennan County Commissioners Court.

The vote was made July 25 in “response to concerns expressed by local landowners and citizens in the unincorporated areas of McLennan County came before the Court in consideration of an Order Prohibiting Outdoor Burning in the Unincorporated Areas of McLennan County, Texas.”

The ban will continue until 90 days or until the Commissioners Court or County Judge, by official action, terminates this order.

The following is not allowed:

1. All outdoor fires, including fires contained in a container or semi-enclosure, such as a barrel or hopper. (It does not include grills, barbeques, or smokers which are used to cook food and are fully covered and attended). Open grills, barbeques or smokers are PROHIBITED

2. The non-business-related use of incendiary devices is PROHIBITED

3. Shooting Tannerite targets or other exploding targets is PROHIBITED

AND 4. Non-business-use of any binary explosive such as Tannerite is PROHIBITED

5. The use of welders or cutting torches is PROHIBITED unless the user has on hand adequate fire suppression equipment & personnel, specifically, this must include, as a minimum: a) a 2A-20BC fire extinguisher, kept within 30 feet of any outdoor welding activity; AND b) an individual to serve as a “fire monitor” during all welding activities with the monitor remaining on the scene for a minimum of 30 minutes after cessation of any outdoor welding activity.

An offense under this is a Class C Misdemeanor, punishable by a fine not to exceed $500.00.

Other counties under the burn ban include:

Bell

Bosque

Burnet

Coryell

Falls

Freestone

Hamilton

Lampasas

Leon

Limestone

Llano

Milam

Mills

Navarro

San Saba

WIlliamson

