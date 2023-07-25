Advertise
New 1.1 mile hike and bike trail coming to East Waco

By Ally Kadlubar
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It does not look like much currently, but soon, the new 1.1 mile MKT Hike and Bike Trail will bring a new pathway for transpiration and, possibly, new developments to East Waco.

The trail will run along East Waco Drive from Sherman Street to Gholson Road. “You can walk, you can ride, you can bike, whatever you’d like to do on the trail,” said Jim Reed, the division manager for public works for the City of Waco.

Reed told KWTX, that about a year ago, the city received a $2.4 million federal grant to create an alternate form of transportation using the MKT Trail Line, once used to transport people by train from Missouri to Texas.

The first phase will be the short single mile trail along the railroad. The city selected that location because the foundation of the railroad is an ideal walking path. That same area also lacks essential walkability or safe sidewalks.

“A lot of times, you see people walking down major transportation corridors, such as Waco Drive or Dallas Avenue, and even Elm. In the past, you weren’t able to walk down Elm because the sidewalks were in such poor shape, people had to walk in the streets,” Reed said.

“I think people are looking for that alternative as fuel prices go up and the economics are changing every day,” Reed said, “I mean, with this, you can go on foot, you can be in a safe corridor where you’re not mixing with traffic, and get from point A to point B.”

Reed said developers are also planning to build near the trail to attract more foot traffic. The city is planning to plant trees and install lights along the trail. “It’s a chance to enhance our neighborhoods,” Reed said.

Construction work on the trail is scheduled to begin before the end of the year and is expected to last in between 12 and 18 months.

The city will present the bidder to the city on August 1.

