North Texas school board votes to terminate teacher after child trafficking charge

Gershon Caston
Gershon Caston(Courtesy: KTVT CBS TEXAS)
By S.E. JENKINS
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ELLIS COUNTY, Texas (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A Red Oaks teacher is on administrative leave and facing termination after being charged with sexual assault of a child, prostitution under age 18, and trafficking.

“First and foremost, our prayers go out to the victim and her family. I pray for her healing and that she is receiving the services she needs for recovery,” read a statement from the Red Oak ISD Board.

Monday night, the Board approved the recommendation to suspend without pay and send notice of proposed termination to Gershon Caston.

Caston was arrested on June 20, along with three others, by a joint task force in connection to the sex trafficking of an underage victim in Dallas.

The 36-year-old Caston worked for four different North Texas school districts in the past decade.

According to ROISD, Caston was cleared for hire in May of 2023 to begin work on August 4.

“As an incoming coach, he was asked to assist with summer strength and conditioning camps and he did so without incident,” a statement from the Red Oak ISD Board reads.

The alleged crimes were committed in June and July of this year, according to the preliminary investigation by the North Texas Trafficking Task Force, Dallas said.

A source familiar with the investigation told CBS News Texas Caston’s case is linked to the disappearance of an 11-year-old girl in southern Dallas earlier this month, who became the subject of an Amber Alert. She was later found safe.

The ROISD Board also said that Caston has rights as a contract employee; however, the Board is “moving swiftly through due process to terminate his employment and file the appropriate actions against him with the Texas Education Agency (TEA) and State Board for Educator Certification (SBEC).”

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

