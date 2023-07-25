Oklahoma man accused of having nearly 800 images of child sexual abuse

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KXII) - Bond was set at a quarter of a million dollars Monday morning for a Garvin County man accused of downloading and watching nearly 800 videos of child sexual abuse.

Garvin County Sheriff Jim Mullett said his office started investigating Robert Lee Jackson after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent in a cyber tip, flagging images and videos of child sexual abuse.

“This email provider had noticed that there was something that was exploiting children,” Mullett said.

Mullett said since Jackson is a truck driver, deputies weren’t sure when he would be back home. But one day they were on an unrelated call near his house by Highway 29 and Airline Road when they saw him pull up.

“He showed up and we executed the search warrant and found what we found,” Mullett said.

Mullett said when bond was set, Jackson was also given some restrictions.

“He can’t flee the country, I believe he’s supposed to have a GPS if he does bond out, those kinds of things. He can’t be on a computer.”

Mullett said his office is putting more investigators on the team that investigates crimes like these, and they’re also working to buy more programs that will catch people who download, upload, and look at images of child sexual abuse.

Mullett said anyone with information about child sexual abuse or abusers can anonymously contact the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office Crimestoppers at 1-855-211-STOP.

“Our children are being exploited out there,” Mullett said. “It’s like it’s non-stop and we would like to look into this and try to do our best to try and make a dent in this and try to put some of these people behind bars.”

Mullett said between the task force and community help, child abusers have no chance in Garvin County.

