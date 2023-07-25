Relatives testify in trial of Waco man charged with indecency with a child

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two of Anthony Dials’ family members and a family friend testified Tuesday that Dials acted inappropriately with them sexually, while one said he forced her to speak on the phone to men in an effort to get them to pay him.

Dials, 54, who has an extensive criminal record, is on trial in Waco’s 19th State District Court on two counts of indecency with a child by contact, one count of indecency with a child by exposure and two counts of exploitation of a child.

In prosecution testimony Tuesday, an 18-year-old woman who is about to start her college career on a basketball scholarship, testified that she lived with Dials and his wife - her family members - for a number of years at their Trice Avenue home beginning when she was about 5.

When she was about 11, she said Dials called her into his bedroom and said, “come here and look.” He was lying in bed and pulled back the covers, exposing himself, she said.

“I was shocked and scared, kind of,” she testified.

She said she walked out of the room and went into the living room to sit near the front door in case his behavior escalated.

“He came in and said, ‘I’m sorry. I don’t know what I was thinking,’” she told jurors.

She kept living there despite what happened, she said, adding she didn’t report it until several years later, when her younger sister reported that he groped her breasts on two occasions.

The older sister said Dials also forced her to talk to unknown men on the telephone about 10 times so he could get money from the men. It was not made clear during trial testimony why Dials was compensated for having her speak to the men.

“It was casual conversation, just normal,” she said. “It never got sexual, just casual. He told me what to say when I couldn’t think of what to say, but he said he needed a girl to speak to them on the phone.”

Under cross-examination from defense attorney Phil Martinez, the woman agreed that she possibly could have misinterpreted what happened that day. She agreed with Martinez that Dials might have just dried off after taking a shower and got into bed.

The woman said she only went into his room if she was called into it or if the door was open.

In other testimony, the woman’s younger sister, who is 15 now, said Dials was looking for the TV remote in his bedroom and couldn’t find it. She said she was 11 at the time and went in to help him look despite him accusing her of “stealing” the remote. She said she tried to leave and he grabbed her shirt and bra strap and put his hand inside her bra.

“I felt scared,” she told prosecutors Maddie Beach and Liz Buice. “I looked at him and I said, ‘Stop.’ I was thinking, ‘I can’t believe that actually happened.’”

She said it happened again a couple of months later after she and Dials dropped her sister off at basketball practice. Other family members were at work and she and Dials were alone at a home on Windsor Avenue, where they lived at the time.

Afterward, she said she went to her sister’s room and locked the door. She later reported the incident to her mother and both girls went for forensic interviews at the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children.

During cross, Martinez noted that there were quite a few discrepancies in the girl’s descriptions of the incidents between her testimony Tuesday and her account captured on video at the Advocacy Center.

Martinez asked if she had fun with Dials and if they made each other laugh. She agreed, prompting Martinez to ask that because she was laughing, wasn’t it possible that Dials was just “playing around” with her.

“Who plays like that, though?” the girl asked Martinez.

On redirect, Buice asked the girl to clarify her statement.

“It was not an accident. He grabbed my breast,” she said.

Another woman said she met Dials at a family gathering in 1996. She told jurors he grabbed her breasts on at least four occasions starting when she was 15.

Martinez objected to the woman’s testimony, arguing that the alleged offenses happened more than 20 years ago and were not relevant to the charges Dials is facing at trial. Visiting Judge Roy Sparkman overruled his objection and allowed the testimony.

Prosecution testimony will resume Wednesday morning.

