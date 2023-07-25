The weather pattern is stuck. There’s not much happening outside of the heat. Happy actual summer, y’all. We’re currently on an 8 day streak of 100° high temperatures and our forecast calls for at least ten more days of triple-digit high temperatures. An 18 day streak is just four days shy of tying 2011 for the 10th longest streak of 100° highs and we could easily crack into the top 10 list since there is no heat relief in sight at all. Yesterday’s heat advisory was confined entirely west of I-35, but now cities and towns along and west of I-35 are under a heat advisory including Waco, Temple, and Killeen. Temperatures today will be about as warm as they were yesterday, but the cool morning Monday with morning lows in the 60s and low 70s has been replaced with morning lows today in the mid-to-upper 70s. We’ll see a lot of sunshine today and that’ll boost our high temperatures into the triple-digits again. Temperatures will be as cool as 98° near I-45 and as hot as 105° west of Highway 281. Humidity remains quite limited, so today’s heat index values will be maybe a degree or two above the actual temperature. The lack of humidity and lack of recent rains does unfortunately mean that we’re going to struggle with a high grass fire danger. Avoid doing any sort of outdoor activities that could cause a wildfire to spark as wildfires could easily form.

We’re not expecting any big weather changes going forward. High temperatures could drop a degree or two Wednesday through Friday, but we’re warming right back up again back to between about 102° and 104° this weekend and next week. Cloud coverage remains sparse, rain chances remain out of the forecast, but humidity also remains out of the forecast too. Unfortunately, it may not be until the middle of August that we start to see enough of a pattern shift that’ll break the triple-digit temperatures. Of course, we’re talking almost 20 to 30 days out at this point, so take that forecast with a grain of salt, but know that the end is not yet in sight.

As we flip the calendar to August, the tropics typically start to come alive. This year is no different. Hazy skies thanks to Sahara Desert Dust moving through the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico will keep those parts of the tropics shut down, but there are two tropical waves of note. One wave, moving into the Caribbean Sea, only has a 10% chance of development thanks to the aforementioned dust/dry air. Another one, moving toward the Carolinas, only has a 20% chance of development. As that wave moves toward the Carolinas, however, it could produce multi-inch rainfall totals wherever it moves ashore. The wave train off of Africa may start up soon too. Unfortunately, sea surface temperatures across the entire Atlantic basin are much warmer than normal and is quite conducive to tropical development. For Texas, August and especially early September are the prime months for landfalling storms. A weak, quick-moving tropical depression or storm that drops a few inches of rainfall wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world, but we don’t want anything more than that.

