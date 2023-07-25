Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

TWPD warning of increase in Chronic Wasting DIsease among Texas deer

By Alexandra Macia
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -There’s been an increase in cases of the fatal Chronic Wasting Disease among Texas deer.

“That’s the tough part CWD is not easily detectable in free ranging deer out there on the landscape,” said Texas Parks and Wildlife Big Game Program Director Alan Cain.

Cain says CWD causes a sponge-like appearance in the brain.

“They will be not very cognizant or aware of their surroundings, no fear of people for example they may stand in a horse-like appearance, drooling and emaciation,” said Cain.

CWD has no cure. The only way to confirm is once the animal has died.

“It could curtail or discourage hunting in certain areas where the prevalence rates become too high where folks just say they don’t want to hunt there anymore because it’s a coin flip that I may harvest a deer with CWD,” said Cain.

Cain says hunters should be cautious when disposing of unused carcass parts as CWD can easily be spread among animals.

“After they’ve cleaned the deer, take the spinal cord or spinal column and the head things that they’re not gonna use and throw those away either at the site of harvest or in a dumpster that’s going to the landfill or bury them deep enough that scavengers can not dig up the parts and spread them around,” said Cain.

Cain says the key is prevention. If CWD becomes widespread, it would cause deer to die at younger ages.

“You would have fewer older bucks in that population, potentially well that would be important for a hunter or landowner who manages older age class deer with bigger antlers if they’re selling hunch as a way to make income for the ranch,” said Cain.

There are 22 zoned areas where hunters must get a carcass tested for CWD. You can visit their website to find where those restrictions are in place.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Jason Nelson, of China Spring, who served in an Army special operations unit in Afghanistan,...
China Spring veteran fatally shot man who allegedly threatened to kill women at Waco’s Hotel Indigo
Acacia Adams is facing three counts of manslaughter in the deadly fire at the Northgate...
Lacy Lakeview Fire: Woman burned incense stick after gasoline spilled inside unit, ‘recklessly’ igniting deadly inferno, document states
Abel Carlos Hidrago
Lacy Lakeview man shot in the forehead; murder suspect claimed it happened during struggle for pistol: affidavit
This comes days after Zuri’s mother, Penelope, died on July 19.
Cameron Park Zoo grieves death of baby giraffe Zuri

Latest News

Gershon Caston
North Texas school board votes to terminate teacher after child trafficking charge
Bond was set at a quarter of a million dollars Monday morning for a Garvin County man accused...
Oklahoma man accused of having nearly 800 images of child sexual abuse
Texas Wildfire
High fire danger persists as Texas A&M Forest Service battles wildfires statewide
High fire danger persists as Texas A&M Forest Service battles wildfires statewide
Displaced tenants from deadly fire low on resources, desperate for next step
Displaced tenants from deadly fire low on resources, desperate for next step