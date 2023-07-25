Advertise
Waco Police prepare for third annual Back to School Bash

Prepared backpacks by volunteers are ready to be distributed this weekend.
By Jessica Rajkumar
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As the school year begins soon, surrounding police departments are helping the community prepare for new changes in the upcoming school year.

The annual Back to School Bash is back this week for the third time, and this year volunteers have taken the initiative to make the new clear backpack policy easier for families adjust to.

In compliance with the clear backpack policy that is set in surrounding school districts, Waco Police Department has collected and packed over one thousand backpacks for school use to donate in the Richland Mall on Saturday from 10 AM to 2 PM.

Waco Police Department and its volunteers aim to “lift that stress off those families and provide” for students, as stated by Cierra Shipley, the Public Information Officer for Waco PD.

Backpacks are filled with school supplies that came from donations across Waco and families who visit have an opportunity to update vaccinations, eye exams and more free services for students.

Students are encouraged to come grab a clear backpack, as long as they have a parent or legal guardian with them.

Richland Mall is located at 6001 W Waco Dr, 76710.

